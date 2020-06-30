Marvin Rollin
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Rollin

Luxemburg - Marvin J. Rollin, 85, of Luxemburg died peacefully after a short battle with cancer at his home surrounded by family on Monday, June 29, 2020.

He was born on September 15, 1934 to the late John L. & Pauline (Duchateau) Rollin in Humboldt, WI.

He graduated from Catholic Central High School, Green Bay in 1952.

Over the years Marvin was employed at: Liebmans, Konops, Saturn, Kewaunee Engineering, but his passion was farming, which he did for 25 years. He was a proud and dedicated member of the Luxemburg Council #5844 Knights of Columbus, serving in the 4th Degree Honor Guard and also as a Grand Knight.

Marvin was united in marriage on October 13, 1956 to his sweetheart, Viola M. Crevier at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Green Bay. Through the years, they enjoyed polka & square dancing together.

In addition to Viola, Marvin is survived by 8 of their 9 children: Cheryl (Dean) Daul Algoma; Duane (Patti) De Pere; Robert (Kathy) Ripon; Dale (Patti) Luxemburg; Allen (Brenda) Sobieski; Tim (Gail) Sturgeon Bay; Mike (special friend, Lynn Wundrow) Green Bay; Anne (Ken) Edgar Green Bay; one daughter-in-law Jackie, Fl. He is further survived by 24 grandchildren, 27 great- grandchildren; one sister, Dolores (Leonard) Zellner, New Franken; two sisters-in-law, Vernie Rosenthal and Betty (Tom) Ratajczak, all of Green Bay.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, one son Kurt; one grandson John; four sisters, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A public Wake will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Luxemburg from 3:00-7:00pm. Closing parish prayer service 7:00 pm, Wednesday. Mass of Christian burial will be for immediate family only (due to Covid-19) with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating and Rev. Milton Suess concelebrating and will be livestreamed at 10:00 am on "St. Mary School of Luxemburg" facebook page.

Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.

McMahon Funeral Home of Luxemburg is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com

Social distancing will be practiced and masks are suggested for safety both days. Please enter the church via the Southeast (Handicap) entrance.

A special thank you to Unity Hospice for all the love, care & support given to Marvin & family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Wake
03:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved