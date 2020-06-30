Marvin Rollin
Luxemburg - Marvin J. Rollin, 85, of Luxemburg died peacefully after a short battle with cancer at his home surrounded by family on Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born on September 15, 1934 to the late John L. & Pauline (Duchateau) Rollin in Humboldt, WI.
He graduated from Catholic Central High School, Green Bay in 1952.
Over the years Marvin was employed at: Liebmans, Konops, Saturn, Kewaunee Engineering, but his passion was farming, which he did for 25 years. He was a proud and dedicated member of the Luxemburg Council #5844 Knights of Columbus, serving in the 4th Degree Honor Guard and also as a Grand Knight.
Marvin was united in marriage on October 13, 1956 to his sweetheart, Viola M. Crevier at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Green Bay. Through the years, they enjoyed polka & square dancing together.
In addition to Viola, Marvin is survived by 8 of their 9 children: Cheryl (Dean) Daul Algoma; Duane (Patti) De Pere; Robert (Kathy) Ripon; Dale (Patti) Luxemburg; Allen (Brenda) Sobieski; Tim (Gail) Sturgeon Bay; Mike (special friend, Lynn Wundrow) Green Bay; Anne (Ken) Edgar Green Bay; one daughter-in-law Jackie, Fl. He is further survived by 24 grandchildren, 27 great- grandchildren; one sister, Dolores (Leonard) Zellner, New Franken; two sisters-in-law, Vernie Rosenthal and Betty (Tom) Ratajczak, all of Green Bay.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, one son Kurt; one grandson John; four sisters, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A public Wake will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Luxemburg from 3:00-7:00pm. Closing parish prayer service 7:00 pm, Wednesday. Mass of Christian burial will be for immediate family only (due to Covid-19) with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating and Rev. Milton Suess concelebrating and will be livestreamed at 10:00 am on "St. Mary School of Luxemburg" facebook page.
Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
McMahon Funeral Home of Luxemburg is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are suggested for safety both days. Please enter the church via the Southeast (Handicap) entrance.
A special thank you to Unity Hospice for all the love, care & support given to Marvin & family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 11, 2020.