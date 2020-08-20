Mary A. DeCremer



Green Bay - Mary A. DeCremer, 73, passed away on Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.



Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 514 Clay St. at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jon Zabell officiating. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. A full notice will appear in Sunday's edition.









