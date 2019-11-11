|
|
Mary A. Tallett
Green Bay - Mary "Patsy" Tallett, age 82, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Autumn's Promise in Green Bay. She was born on November 3, 1936 in Green Bay the daughter of the late Dr. Clarence and Mary (Quinn) Sinkler. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1954 and furthered her education at St. Mary's of Notre Dame and the UW Madison with a Masters in Education. Mary moved to California in the early 1960s and began her teaching career. Mary lived in the San Francisco Bay area until returning to Green Bay in 2015.
Mary is survived by her cousins: Tom (Mary Ann) Quinn, Pat (Gail) Quinn, Michael (Mary) Quinn, Kevin (Sue) Quinn, and Teresa (Ken Klein) Quinn. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Sally.
Friends and family may visit on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, 413 St. John Street, from 10:00 am until 11:00 with Mass to follow at 11:00am. Interment will be private at Fort Howard Memorial Park, Green Bay.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Autumn's Promise for the care and kindness that was given to her over the last few years. Also, the family would like to thank Unity Hospice for the special care they provided for Mary's last few months. A special thank you to Melissa for being a wonderful friend.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019