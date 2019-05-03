|
Mary A. (Pommier) Van Boxel
Green Bay - Mary Agnes (Pommier) Van Boxel, 89, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, after a short stay at Anna's House. She was born April 19, 1930, to the late Elmer and Ethel (O'Neil) Pommier. On July 30, 1949, she married Richard "Dick" Van Boxel. They had 63 memorable years together. Mary worked at the telephone company and from 1956 to 1972, Mary and Dick ran the Packer concessions for Walter Proski. Mary waitressed for Proski's lounge for many years. They owned and operated Van Boxel's Bar from 1972 to 2005 when they sold the business to their son James. Many a day you would see Mary still behind the bar or cooking for all their customers. Mary loved to go out to eat. She enjoyed golf as well as playing cards with customers and family. Las Vegas was a must every year they owned the bar. You could find her at her favorite slot machine for hours and hours.
Mary will be sadly missed by her five children and their spouses, Susan and Tony Le Comte, Richard "Butch" Van Boxel, Tom and Deniese (Quade) Van Boxel, John and Kim Van Boxel, James Van Boxel; her grandchildren, Jodi (Lee) Bain, Jeff (Joy ) Le Comte, Adam Van Boxel, Alex (fiancé Stacie Ashman) Van Boxel, Kim Van Boxel, Niki (Joe) McDonald; great-grandchildren, Paige, Brock, Heather, Briana, Braxtan, Deidra , Braden, McKena; her sisters, Linda Pommier, Phyllis (Dale) Paluch; sisters-in-law, Joanne (Dave) Minten, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Van Boxel; siblings, James Pommier, Richard (Winifred) Pommier, Joanne (Ray) Winiecki; father and mother-in-law, George and Thanna (White) Van Boxel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Al and Jean Van Boxel, Don and Phyllis Van Boxel, George and Donna Van Boxel, Lucille and Bob Burgoyne, Betty and Chet Czieslewicz, Ione (Fritz) Piontek and Elaine (Ken) Blohowiak.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the parish wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, May 6, 2019, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 710 N. Baird St., from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tony Cirignani, OFM officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy a memorial fund will be established in Mary's name. To send on-line condolences, visit www.prokowall.com.
The family extends a special thank you to Kara from Heartland Hospice for her care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2019