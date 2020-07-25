Mary Ada Petersen
De Pere - Mary Ada Petersen, 89, De Pere passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. Mary was born on March 29, 1931 to the late John and Helen (Vanden Heuvel) Lamers. Mary attended St. Paul's Catholic School and Wrightstown High School. She married her high school sweetheart Elton (Pete) Petersen on February 17, 1949. She enjoyed playing her accordion and trombone. She also loved playing in their family band called "Rhythm Notes" for many years. She was also a member of the Wayside-Morrison Band for 60 years, the De Pere City Band, and Allouez Band. Mary took a little time for herself and played bingo.
Mary is survived by her husband Pete, their children Ken (Sue), Duane (Mary), Mike (Shari), Dan (Shirley), Chis (Rick) Blair, Dave (Rosalee), Paul (Jean), daughter-in-law Linda Petersen and her fiancé Tim Veith, her 23 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren whom she loved. She is also survived by Carol Gossen, Maurice and Dallas Lamers, Denis and Connie Lamers, Ione Gerrits, sister-in-law Carol Lamers, her husband's family Carl and Ila Petersen, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by an infant son, Gerard and son Brian in 2010, her sibling twins, Jim and John Lamers, bothers-in-law Orville Gossen, and Bud Gerrits, sisters-in-law Helen and Adeline Petersen.
Family and friends may call Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Town of Ledgeview from 9 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at the church. Entombment at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. The family would like to thank Odd Fellows, Angels Touch Assisted Living, and Asera Care, especially Amanda for their loving care and concern.
"Mom we love you. You will always be in our hearts and may your journey be one of peace and happiness."
