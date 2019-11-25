|
Mary Ann De Jardin
Green Bay - Our dear, beloved Lord was in need of a very special angel to care for his precious little ones in Heaven and chose Mary Ann De Jardin on Friday, November 22, 2019, because she cared so lovingly for her own seven and many, many others on Earth!
Mary Ann was born on June 10, 1930, at her grandmother's home in Green Bay, as her own home was occupied by members of her family with scarlet fever. Her parents were Mary (Bruyninckx) and Jules Boschaert.
Mary Ann grew up caring for her mother and grandmother who were quite ill, both passing away while Mary Ann was still young. When her sister, Rita, married Neil Chappelle, she took Mary Ann to live with her, and as Neil was in the service, Mary Ann helped care for Bobby, Rita's first-born son.
Robert Robertson was working at Green Bay Packaging where Mary Ann met and fell in love with him! They married at St Joseph Catholic Church on June 17, 1950. Bob and Mary Ann were blessed with seven wonderful children: Donald (Bonnie) Robertson, Thomas (Patricia) Robertson, Nancy (Larry) Peters, Kevin Robertson (friend, Debra Haven), Mary Jo (David) Kittell, Barb (Russ) Bowers, and Lynn (Mark) Miszewski. Thus, the foundation was laid for Mary Ann to care for, not only her seven children, but nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many neighborhood children as well!
Sadly, Bob passed away on April 11, 1978. The family mourned his passing, but was happy to welcome Louis De Jardin into the family on May 2, 1981. Mary Ann and Louie traveled extensively, especially happy to visit Belgium together four times, as that's where both their ancestors originated. They also enjoyed travels through other parts of Europe and were delighted to go to Hawaii four times with family and friends!
Deceased members of Mary Ann's family include her husband, Louis De Jardin on June 1, 2003; her first husband, Robert Robertson; parents, two brothers, Earl Boschaert and Louis (Betty) Boschaert; sister, Rita (Neil) Chappelle; and Kevin's spouse, Patricia Robertson.
Surviving family members include Mary Ann's seven children, 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Jackie Boschaert, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Dr., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the church celebrated by Rev. Peter Renard, O. Praem, assisted by Sr. Marla Clercx, A.N.G. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Mary Ann's family wishes to thank the loving people at Woodside Nursing Center for their wonderful care of our mother.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019