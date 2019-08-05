|
|
Mary Ann Garber
Green Bay - Mary Ann Garber, 91, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born December 4, 1927, in Anvil, MI to Carl and Mary (Ossanna) Repinski. On April 21, 1951, she married Walter G. Garber at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Bessemer, MI. The couple made their home on Abrams Street in Green Bay where Mary Ann was a homemaker while Walter worked as a steam fitter. Walter preceded her in death on Christmas Day of 2003. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Green Bay. Mary Ann will be remembered for her wonderful fun-loving personality and kind heart. She was an amazing dancer and musician. When Mary Ann got there, the party started!
Mary Ann is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was truly loved, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Bessemer. The 9:30 a.m. mass on Sunday, September 1st will be said in memory of Mary Ann at St. Philip Catholic Church with Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. To send online condolences to the family visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2019