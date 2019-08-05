Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
St. Philip Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Garber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Garber


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Garber Obituary
Mary Ann Garber

Green Bay - Mary Ann Garber, 91, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born December 4, 1927, in Anvil, MI to Carl and Mary (Ossanna) Repinski. On April 21, 1951, she married Walter G. Garber at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Bessemer, MI. The couple made their home on Abrams Street in Green Bay where Mary Ann was a homemaker while Walter worked as a steam fitter. Walter preceded her in death on Christmas Day of 2003. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Green Bay. Mary Ann will be remembered for her wonderful fun-loving personality and kind heart. She was an amazing dancer and musician. When Mary Ann got there, the party started!

Mary Ann is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was truly loved, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Bessemer. The 9:30 a.m. mass on Sunday, September 1st will be said in memory of Mary Ann at St. Philip Catholic Church with Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. To send online condolences to the family visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now