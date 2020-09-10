Mary Ann Glaser
Green Bay - Mary Ann E. Glaser, 89, Green Bay, was peacefully reunited with her loving husband, George, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1930, to the late John and Esther (Martens) Landry. On June 6, 1953, Mary Ann was united in marriage to George Glaser at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Green Bay. She was employed as a bank teller until they started a family and her main focus became raising their children. Mary Ann enjoyed fishing, camping, football, an occasional trip to the casino and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her eight children, Barb Glaser (Tom Van Amber), Glenna Glaser (Cliff Namowicz), Tom (Gail) Glaser, Steve Glaser, Karen (the late Kevin Frank) Coad, Denise Hall, Lori (Jim) Williams and Debbie (Mike) Johnson; 14 grandchildren, Jenny Sara, Ryan, Chris, Tyler, Amanda, Ben, Nicole, Tony, Alec, Kayla, Derek, Erika and Talon; seven great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, Matt and Carrie; two brothers, Jack Landry, Jim (Connie) Landry; one sister-in-law, Lois (Dick) Krcma, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; her step-mother, Lillian Landry; infant twin daughters, Mary Ann and Ann Marie; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat Landry, Maggie (Roman) Conard, Audrey (John) Pischke, and Shirley (Reggie) Warpinski; father and mother-in-law, George Sr. and Lillian (Hruska) Glaser.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. until the parish wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1224 12th Avenue, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Armando Red officiating. Private family entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Mary Ann's family at www.lyndahl.com
.