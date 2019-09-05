|
|
Mary Ann Hahn
Appleton - A gracious, funny and caring lady has left the family she loved so dearly. Mary Ann (Cougill) Hahn died on the night of September 1, 2019, at her residence at Oak Park Place, Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was 91 years young. The previous four days had been filled with love, laughter, tears, and music as her family gathered around her.
Mary Ann was born on October 5, 1927, to Victor Pfeiffer and Thelma Lorraine (McNeer) Cougill, in Chariton, Iowa. Though the family moved several times, Mary Ann attended and graduated from Kirkwood High School, Kirkwood, Missouri. It was there she met the love of her life, Charles Travis Hahn. Following Charlie's military service in Germany, the couple was married on June 5, 1948. Four children eventually completed their family.
A woman of varied interests, Mary Ann had a life-long love of dogs, and the family nurtured several over the years. She was a wonderful cook, only once serving her children pancakes with spinach on the side! An avid reader, she belonged for many years to a book club, always treating the members to delightful and detailed book reviews each time her turn came around. She and Charlie were excellent bridge players and participated in several different clubs and tournaments.
When the young family lived in St. Louis, both Mary Ann and Charlie were very active in the Avery Elementary PTA and could be counted on to bring something memorable to the annual PTA talent shows.
Mary Ann decided to take on golf when they moved to Wisconsin in 1965. After only one lesson, she offered to teach a total stranger how to play! But she became an excellent golfer, playing well into her senior years.
Mary Ann served as a volunteer "Grey Lady" at St. Louis Children's Hospital. In later years she and Charlie delivered Meals on Wheels. Both were ardent in their support of the Salvation Army, ringing bells at Christmas for over 25 years.
Carrying her memory forward are daughters: Deborah (Harlan) Nuss, Rebecca (Dennis) Schmitz, and Lisa (Fred) Koetting; a son: Victor Hahn; grandchildren: Jeremy Nuss, Aaron (Stephanie) Nuss, Alix (Don) Muhlbach, Jamie Schmitz, Don (Kat) Koetting, Kyle (Emily) Schmitz, Michael Koetting, and Kelsey Schmitz; 10 great grandchildren; 2 nieces, a nephew, and their families; a sister: Kay (William) Farr; a sister-in-law: Peggy (John) Rahkola.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charlie, parents, mother- and father-in-law, and an infant brother.
Mary Ann's memorial service will be at 11:00 am, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha, with Rev. Harlan Nuss officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral chapel from 10:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated in her memory to the .
Together this family will endeavor to be the curator of her memory for generations to come.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019