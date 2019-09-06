Services
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Amberg Pub
Mary Ann (Szalanski) Herlache


1963 - 2019
Mary Ann (Szalanski) Herlache Obituary
Mary Ann Herlache (Szalanski)

Amberg - Mary Ann Herlache (Szalanski) passed away tragically of a heart attack on August 29th, 2019. Mary leaves behind her best friend and partner Gerald Kocken, daughter Nicole (Andy) Wiedemeier; three precious granddaughters: Eliana, Taylor and Lillian; father Gordon & Norma Szalanski (Amberg); brother, Patrick (Nancy Mattson) Szalanski, Rena (Steve) Genz and their son Glenn, Keith Wirth; and many Aunts, Uncles & Cousins of Oconomowoc.

Mary had an electric personality which had a big effect on people of all ages. Mary helped the elderly whenever possible. Mary enjoyed doing the annual Easter Egg hunt and the Christmas party for children throughout Marinette County. She loved the outdoors especially gardening.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother Judith (Smith) Wirth, Uncle David Szalanski & Aunt Judy Szalanski.

A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 3pm at the Amberg Pub.

We would like to thank all the first responders & the people of Amberg for all their love and support.

Please condolences and correspondence to Gerald Kocken or Mary's daughter Nicole Wiedemeier to P.O. Box 142, Amberg WI 54102.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.roubalfuneralhome.com

Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
