Mary Ann Klein
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Mary Ann Klein passed away early Saturday morning, December 21 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Ann was born on Oct 24, 1944 in Two Rivers, the daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Melnarik) Hanstedt. Fifty-five years ago, August 8, 1964 Mary Ann and Kermit Klein were united in marriage at St. Mark's Catholic Church of Two Rivers.
Family was everything to Mary Ann. Together she and Kermit are the proud parents of five boys: Jeff & Laura (Hooper), Jared & Debbie (Schmitt), Jamie & Deanne (Eesley), Kris & Shannon (Olker) and Nathan & special friend Harmony Tate. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Kaylyn & Keith (Schleis), Matthew (fiancé Jodi Fails), Megan & Tom (Christensen), Mitchell (fiancé Abby Butler), Mikayla, Collin, Kersten, Sydney, Kole, Kendra and Karly, 5 great grandchildren Jennifer & Jessica Christensen and Melanie, Mackenzie & Waylon Schleis, 3 step grandchildren Christine Hooper, Tina Hooper and Stephanie Meunier and their children Selena, Rosa, Brandon, Anna, Blake, Luke, Taylor and Zach. Other surviving relatives include her brother Lee Hanstedt and special friend Betty Lou, as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Delores Rice, Eldon & Leone Klein, Leon Klein, Georgianna Klein, Dan & Sandy Klein, Deanna & Don Hallwachs as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father, in-laws Harry & Ella Klein, Delores "Lolly" Hanstedt, Ivan & Marie Klein, Marvin & Florence Klein, Harriet & Bob Hooper, Lowell Rice and Gene Klein.
Mary Ann cherished her time with family and friends. One of her biggest joys in life was camping. Mary Ann was a great cook and whatever she brought was often first to go. Since retiring she and Kermit enjoyed overnight gambling ventures and bus trips with special friends Ron and Jan Klein. On Wednesdays, Mary Ann took pride in helping her son Nathan at the Hardware store. She would arrive with hot food for the staff and utility knife in hand. Her presence was loved and welcomed by the employees and customers. She was also a member of The Red Hat Society.
To her grandchildren she provided endless warmth and love. Always supportive and proud, they found immense joy in sharing life's moments with her, big and small. Her beautiful smile, warm laughter and loving embrace will be engraved in their memories and cherished forever. She had an unforgettable personality and mastered a smirk that let you know she saw what you did, but she'd keep a secret just between the two of you.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for the wonderful, compassionate care they provided Mary Ann.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Fr. David Pleier . Entombment to take place at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, town of Kossuth following the luncheon.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, December 26 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, December 27 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Klein family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019