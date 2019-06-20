|
|
Mary Ann Merckx
De Pere - Mary Ann Kathryn Merckx, 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1933, in Green Bay to Alfred and Bernice (Werschem) Michel. Mary Ann graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1951. On May 31, 1952, Mary Ann married Robert Victor Merckx at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Robert preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2013. Mary Ann was employed with Eastman's Menswear from 1949 to 1953, Fox Heights State Bank from 1969 to 1973 and Employers Health Ins. From 1973 until retiring on January 1, 1990. Together Mary Ann and Robert built their dream home in Three Lakes, WI in 1993. They moved back to Green Bay in 2002.
Nothing was more important to Mary Ann than family and her love of Jesus Christ. Mary Ann will be remembered as a loving and kind individual. Though, at times, she kept a "no nonsense" approach she would also offer a soft shoulder to cry on. She was a true family matriarch, protecting her family physically and emotionally, but was so much more than a homemaker. Mary Ann deeply missed her husband, Robert, and her family will take solace in knowing that she finally has the opportunity to embrace him again.
Mary Ann will be greatly missed by her sons, Peter (Shelby) Merckx and William (Diane) Merckx; grandchildren, Nicholaus Merckx, Michelle Merckx, Michael Merckx, Marcus Merckx and Sally Scarbrough; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Michelene (John) Van de Ven; and many other family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Robert, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Bernice (Weschem) Michel; grandparents, Oscar and Mary (De Keyser) Michel and Joseph and Gertrude (Mertes) Werschem; and a sister, Sue Ann (Buck) Jannsen.
Visitation will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1307 Lourdes Ave., from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, with Father Benny Jacob O.Praem officiating the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Mary Ann's family would like to thank the staffs of Residence by Rennes and Unity Hospice for their excellent care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 20 to June 21, 2019