Mary Ann Meyer
Kewaunee - Mary Ann Meyer, age 86, Kewaunee, passed away peacefully in her sleep at sunrise, with her husband at her side at Paradise Estates in Kewaunee on Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020.
Mary Ann was the first-born of identical twin girls born to Jacob E. and Emily Mleziva Schlies in Kewaunee on March 16, 1934.
Mary Ann attended a one-room school and was a 1951 graduate of Denmark High School. She married Clayton V. Meyer on October 10, 1951 at All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark, W.
Together, Mary Ann and Clayton farmed Thornapple Creek Dairy Farm on Co. J in the Town of Carlton, Kewaunee County for 42 years. After selling the farm in 1994, Mary Ann worked in the deli at Piggly Wiggly in Kewaunee for 5 years, making many new friendships.
Mary Ann and Clayton traveled many places... Europe (including a return trip to Germany to see Clayton's Korean War army base), Hawaii, Caribbean, most Nat'l Parks, Mexico, Florida Keys, polka festivals in Texas and Nebraska, over 20 years of Hodag Festivals in Rhinelander, Thornapple Creek "tree hopping", and 10,000+ miles of snowmobiling trips (Mary Ann's favorite thing to do!!), including Quebec, Yellowstone, most of UP and Northern Wisconsin... including crossing the Bay of Green Bay back and forth between Oconto and Door County.
Mary Ann was a wonderful cook and loved hosting family and their many friends. Their house was the "place to be"! She also loved and had the most beautiful flowers every year at their home.
Mary Ann belonged to Czechs of Norman, Kewaunee Moonriders Snowmobile Club, was a charter member of Carlton Legion Auxiliary, and was a member of St. Isidore Parish (Norman/ Tisch Mills).
She is survived by her husband and best friend, Clayton, with 68 years of unfailing love and devotion; 4 children, Kathy (Tony) Ratajczak of DePere, Russ Meyer of Hudson, WI, Rick (Renee) Meyer of Stangelville, Jacki Meyer (Scott Barker) of Dunbar, WI;
9 grandchildren: Kari (Dan) Champeau, Kaci Ratajczak; Matthew (Jenny) Meyer, Melanie Becker(special friend Kevin), Markki Meyer (special friend Ossy); Alyssa (Derek) Willems, Rachel (Cal) Shanle, Jacob Meyer; Tiffany Goetsch. Also survived by 14 Great Grandchildren: Blake and Garrett Champeau; Mackenna, Hunter and Sawyer Pribek, Haley Reckelberg; Megan, Kiersten, Erin, and Leighton Meyer; Jayson Eads; Madeline Couillard; Edye and Jade Willems.
She is further survived by brother Russell Schlies, Denmark; brother-in law Robert Ledvina, Green Bay; Step brothers/sisters-in-law Don and Mary Selner, Diane Zimmer and Dennis and JoAnn Selner; Godchildren Gregg Vanness, Darlene Witcpalek, Gail Kimball, Peggy Ledvina, Scott Kassner, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunt and uncle Louis and Rosemae Schlies; and by her many friends over the years and at Paradise Estates.
Greeting her at heaven's gates are her parents, Jacob and Emily Schlies, twin sister Patricia and Clarence Vanness, Stepfather Joseph Selner; father and mother-in-law Charles and Rose (Smidel) Meyer; in-laws Don and Janet Parkos, Robert and Lorraine Eesley, Lucille Schlies, Carol Ledvina, stepbrother Leon Zimmer and special daughter-in-law/friend Jeanne Scheler.
Special thanks to Father Dennis Drury and Christal Wavrunek of St. Isidore Parish for their many visits and prayers; to Cathy and Nancy for their special help, to PA Marsha Hayes, to Cathie from BeDriven Transport; to son-in-law Tony for all of his help driving mom to many dr. appts. over the years, and to Kathy and Christine and all the caregivers at Paradise Estates for how much and how well mom was taken care of. She loved all of you and loved joking around with you! We are sure she kept you on your toes!
Due to Covid 19, a private family funeral will be held at St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, with burial at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. A Memorial Mass/Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date.
Mom, you will be truly missed.. .your spunk, your spirit, your stories, your sass and your smile and laugh. What will we do without your sense of humor? Your legend will live on in your great grandchildren! Heaven gained the angel we had on earth. Love you forever.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020