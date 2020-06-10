Mary Ann MinnerGreen Bay - Mary Ann Minner passed away on June 9, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1951, in Danville IL. to the late Mark and Ann Alkire. Mary Ann went to New Holstein High school. She studied National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, Illinois Beauty Culturist, Wisconsin College of Cosmetology, NWTC. Mary Ann will be remembered as a crafter and baker. She was a bus driver for Packer game and schools. Also she was proud of her daughter Katie.Survived by daughter, Katie Minner; brothers, Mark and Mike Alkire; sister, Lisa (John) Carpentier and many cousins. Special people are Debra Bruseth; cousins; friends, Laura Regal Phillips for 43 years and Mary Thomas for 25 years.She was preceded by her parents and infant brother. Mary Ann would like to thank Bishop Court, St. Vincent, Heartland Hospice, Lake Land and Media Van drivers.On June 24 we will be having a private celebration of life.