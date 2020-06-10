Mary Ann Minner
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Minner

Green Bay - Mary Ann Minner passed away on June 9, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1951, in Danville IL. to the late Mark and Ann Alkire. Mary Ann went to New Holstein High school. She studied National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, Illinois Beauty Culturist, Wisconsin College of Cosmetology, NWTC. Mary Ann will be remembered as a crafter and baker. She was a bus driver for Packer game and schools. Also she was proud of her daughter Katie.

Survived by daughter, Katie Minner; brothers, Mark and Mike Alkire; sister, Lisa (John) Carpentier and many cousins. Special people are Debra Bruseth; cousins; friends, Laura Regal Phillips for 43 years and Mary Thomas for 25 years.

She was preceded by her parents and infant brother. Mary Ann would like to thank Bishop Court, St. Vincent, Heartland Hospice, Lake Land and Media Van drivers.

On June 24 we will be having a private celebration of life.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved