Mary Ann Pauline Cox
Green Bay/Waunakee - Mary Ann Pauline Cox, age 82, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sylvan Crossings in Waunakee. She was born on Sept. 30, 1936, in Menasha, Wis., the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Reiter) Steidl. Mary Ann attended the University of Wisconsin, and following her graduation, she worked as a teacher for many years.
Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Todd (Danielle) Cox, Sean (Yolanda) Cox and Brett Cox; sister, Patty Raduziner; brother, Dan Steidl; grandchildren, Amanda Cox, McKenzie Cox, Tyler Cox, Jeremy Cox, Peyton Cox and Delaney Cox; special niece, Kara Acosta; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019