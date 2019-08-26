|
|
Mary Ann Peterson
DePere - Mary Ann Peterson, age 79, of DePere passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving husband on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born April 16, 1940 to Vernon and Mildred (Van Handel) Lambie. On May 14, 1960 she was married to the love of her life, Gordon Peterson.
She enjoyed book keeping, scrapbooking and stamping, dancing, fishing and estate sales. By far, her family was her greatest treasure and getting them all together brought her great joy. She was always known for her sweet smile and warm, welcoming personality and endless words of wisdom.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband Gordon of 59 years; 11 children and their spouses: Luann (Todd) Krull, Diane (Tim) Van Asten, Michael (Lori) Peterson, Charlie (Missy) Peterson, Paul (Dawn) Peterson, Susan (Jim) VandeHey, Gary (Kerry) Peterson, Carl (Rachel) Peterson, Sandy (John) Jahnke, Steve (Lisa) Peterson, and Barb (Mike) Lee; 36 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Chummy Lambie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Oneida.
Friends may call at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Oneida, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a parish prayer service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue at church on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Fr. David Ruby officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Mary Ann's memory.
Online condolences to Mary Ann's family may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019