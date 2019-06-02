Mary Ann Rankin



Green Bay - Mary Ann Rankin, 84, of Green Bay, beloved wife of the late Raymond Rankin, departed this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Crossroads West Care Center.



Mary Ann was born on July 15, 1934 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late, John and Theresa (Van Diyse) Frea. She was employed for 24 years at Plumbers Woodwork and later worked 18 years at Home Depot East. In her spare time she enjoyed golfing, horseback riding, and walking her dog. She was an active member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Green Bay.



She is survived by her son, Joseph (Edith) Rankin and also leaves a granddaughter, Nicole (William Dorner) Rankin, and two great grandsons: Zac and Aiden Dorner. Mary Ann also leaves her beloved pet dog, Lykia. She is preceded in death by a son, Patrick A. Rankin.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5th from 10 AM - 12 PM at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 PM in the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Algoma. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.