Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rankin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Rankin


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary Ann Rankin Obituary
Mary Ann Rankin

Green Bay - Mary Ann Rankin, 84, of Green Bay, beloved wife of the late Raymond Rankin, departed this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Crossroads West Care Center.

Mary Ann was born on July 15, 1934 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late, John and Theresa (Van Diyse) Frea. She was employed for 24 years at Plumbers Woodwork and later worked 18 years at Home Depot East. In her spare time she enjoyed golfing, horseback riding, and walking her dog. She was an active member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Green Bay.

She is survived by her son, Joseph (Edith) Rankin and also leaves a granddaughter, Nicole (William Dorner) Rankin, and two great grandsons: Zac and Aiden Dorner. Mary Ann also leaves her beloved pet dog, Lykia. She is preceded in death by a son, Patrick A. Rankin.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5th from 10 AM - 12 PM at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 PM in the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Algoma. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now