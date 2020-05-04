|
|
Mary Ann Sadie Theresa (Notz) Enigl
Sturgeon Bay - Mary Ann Sadie Theresa (Notz) Enigl, born February 26, 1929, was whisked away on April 29, 2020 to the very place that will greet her with open arms, hugs, kisses and a whole lot of laughter from all those who had gone before her.
It is with a heavy heart that we share with all who reads this of the loss of Mary Ann, our mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, godmother, dear beloved wife and a friend to anyone who crossed her path in her long journey of life here on Earth. We were all so very lucky to of had her this long.
Mary Ann is now in peace after a lengthy and courageous challenge with dementia taking everything but her name and smile. A new chapter begins as she rejoins her family and friends at the gates of Heaven. Mary Ann knows of this place as she believed in God and carried him with her wherever she went.
Mary Ann was a very talented, vibrant, vivacious, spunky, whimsical, sincere, colorful, compassionate and above all, a very loving human being with a huge heart. Giving of herself came very easy for Mary Ann throughout her 91 years as she sought out those in need and giving whatever was needed--donating clothes, food, school supplies and money--bringing decorations to nursing homes to brighten their day--adding to her ever so brilliant smile--putting the pep in her every step--humming loving tunes or a Christmas jingle that at times, filling the room she was in with joy and gratefulness.
On June 20, 1959 she eloped with the love of her life, partner till the end, John Robert Enigl, Sr. at Corpus Christi Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI, celebrating with family and friends at a supper club named Butch Van's Supper Club in Kewaunee before saying "Bon voyage" as they traveled the highways in a Volkswagen "bug" heading towards Mexico for a three-week honeymoon. Throughout the years, our parents would reminisce through their life together and our father continued to do so as our mother listened to him. At times, she would join in the conversation.
Mary Ann was a bank teller at Bank of Sturgeon Bay before she started motherhood to seven children which brought her to the most important job in her lifetime, a stay-at-home mom. As she juggled being a wonderful, supportive wife and a fun-loving devoted mother, Mary Ann found all sorts of activities to achieve in. She believed in learning new things like crafting, ornaments that were handmade by her and her children then sold door to door by us kids. She was inspired by the art of Calligraphy because it was so very elegant and when written the words had expression of beauty. Mary Ann went out picking apples at Rims Edge Orchard and would never turn down the challenge of the 12-foot ladder and a full bag of apples. She worked at the local grocery store down near Bark Lake in Hubertus, WI which was a huge bonus for us kids because if there were mistakes or left-over day-old donuts, she would spoil us with those sweet treats. This ambition sparked the idea of cake decorating, so she took a class and began the baking and decorating of special occasion cakes for family, friends and complete strangers. Delivering and setting up at the occasion held a special place in her heart and soul. Again, up for the challenge as the end result was a breathless wonder and beauty. Mom was AMAZING in every sense of the word. Mary Ann was SPECIAL in every sense of the word.
While her children became her pride and joy and her everlasting accomplishment, she always strived for a high goal. Tending to the family cherry orchard here in Door County, WI never forgetting about all those hard-working cherry pickers, some of whom still live in the area. Making sure we all had cold water to drink by freezing water in a pail and then dropping it into an old-time milk can. Using a ladle that hung off the handle to dip in and wet the old whistle. Family trips went from one coastline to the next. Trips were not just for relaxation, but a learning experience, instilling in each of her children, that there is a whole world out there, but home is the best place in this world. And with the world being so filled with all walks of life, she longed to find out "where exactly did we come from" and with that her genealogy project kicked off. Researching on the computer and anywhere she traveled which was many places. Traveling out to Salt Lake City, UT not just to visit her youngest son, Jeffery, but also to do research. Mom spent lots of hours organizing her findings and in doing so, created not just one book, but two books telling her story of our lives. What a CREATIVE lady she was.
A wife and mother, Mary Ann touched so very many people in her lifetime that it gave her the everlasting light that will shine from all those she touched. Mary Ann brought the best that life can offer, RESPECT, COMPANIONSHIP and above all, LOVE!!! She will be GREATLY missed by all that know her, but not forgotten.
Mary Ann is survived by her partner in life, loving husband and soulmate for eternity, John R. Enigl, Sr.; and her children (grandchildren) [and great-grandchildren], John R. Enigl, Jr., (Stacia & Rene Rosas [Celia & Angie]) and (Rob & Heather Enigl [Luke & Lydia]); Bill and Deb (nee, Cartsen) Enigl, (Christopher & Basia Enigl [Marissa & Eli]), (William & Lorraine Enigl), (Theresa Enigl & special friend, Humanchu), and (Andrew Gall); David and Cindy (nee, Robertoy) Enigl, (James & Kaari Enigl [Molly & Katie]) and (Justin Enigl); and Contance (nee, Enigl) and Henry Judd, (Shiloh (nee, Judd) & Jeff Conoley [Gabrial & Peyton]), (Richard Enigl), and (Jeffery Enigl); daughters-in-law, Deb (Rick) Zieler and Barb (Phil) Simon; special sister-in-law, Rajah (nee, Wery) Notz; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary Ann was proceeded in death by her parents, August and Bertha (Mauthe) Notz; infant son, James Brian Enigl; siblings, John (Irene) Dekeuster, Richard (Crystal) Scholtz, William (Marian) Moeller, Louis (Rajah) Wery, Leona (John) Viestenz, Clarabelle (August) Fleischman, Clarence (Bobbie) Bradley, James, and JoAnne (Norbert) Kozlowski; and brother-in-law, Charles (Vikki Shellman) Enigl.
Due to the current health considerations and gathering limitations regarding COVID-19, a memorial Mass to honor Mary Ann's life will be held when guidelines have been lifted.
Mary Ann was laid to rest in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Egg Harbor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Ann's name to the US Coast Guard (2501 Canal Rd., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235); Door County Sheriff's Department (1201 S Duluth Ave., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235); or Sawyer School (1230 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235).
The Enigl family wishes to extend a special thank you to Cory and Cheri Van Den Bogart for the care and compassion they showed to Mary Ann throughout their own careers.
"Never to say goodbye only so long for now, Mary Ann. See you in Heaven!!!"
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the Enigl family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Mary Ann may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 4 to May 9, 2020