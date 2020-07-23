Mary Ann SausenDe Pere - Mary Ann (Bangert) Sausen, of De Pere, WI passed away on July 22, 2020. She was born June 2, 1940 to Bernard and Theodora (Gerrits) Bangert. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy. She married Gerald (Jerry) Sausen on July 1, 1961 at St. Boniface Church. Mary Ann and Jerry lived in their home for 56 years where they raised four children. After raising their children, Mary Ann was employed as the Volunteer Coordinator at Rennes Health Center for 18 years where she and Jerry continued to volunteer after retirement.Mary Ann enjoyed sewing and was particularly fond of quilting. She and Jerry enjoyed the cabin that they built largely on their own and eventually found time for fishing. Mary Ann loved gardening and maintained sizeable flower and vegetable gardens.She is survived by Jerry, her husband of 59 years, her children Tim (Susan) Sausen, Peter (Michelle) Sausen, Carrie (John) Blazel, Ted (Julie) Sausen. She is further survived by her grandchildren Sarah Sausen, Anna and Michael Sausen, Madeleine and Emma Blazel. She is also survived by her brothers, Dan and Bern (Julie) Bangert, and sister-in-law Debbie Bangert.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Nick Bangert.Due to Covid, the family will have a private celebration of Mary Ann's life.In lieu of flowers memorials to Unity Hospice in Mary Ann's name would be appreciated.Special thanks to Unity Hospice for all of their care.