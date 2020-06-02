Mary Ann "Jo" Schlimm
1942 - 2020
Mary Ann "Jo" Schlimm

Freedom - Mary Ann "Jo" Schlimm, age 77, passed away on June 1, 2020. Her death occurred peacefully in her residence at Country Villa in Freedom. Jo was born July 2, 1942, daughter of Clarence and Mary (nee Appleton) Schlimm. She resided with her cherished grandparents, Frank and Anne (nee Neinhaus) Appleton during her early elementary school years, where she attended Morgan School in Appleton. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas Elementary School and Freedom High School. Jo worked for the Outagamie County Courthouse as a switchboard operator and later at Freedom Elementary School as a kindergarten paraprofessional from 1965-2006. She took great pride in and derived great satisfaction from her work.

Jo was a member of Saint Nicholas Parish in Freedom. Jo remains in our memory for her talent and passion for photography and her sentiment for preserving our family's traditions and life histories. She took great pride in her award-winning photograph, which is on permanent display at Disney World.

Jo is survived by her siblings: Dorothy Schlimm-Sand (John Sand), Oneida; Fran (James) Kieffer, Appleton; Robert (Cindy) Schlimm, Seymour; her nieces and nephews: Cristian (Misty) Carlson, Bull Head City, AZ; Dr. Nicole Kieffer (Dr. Claudius Mahr), Seattle, WA; Margo (John) Zuleger, Appleton; Dr. Lesley Kieffer, Combined Locks; Thomas Schlimm, Seymour; Daniel Schlimm, Seymour; Anna (Philip Jordan) White, Sherwood; great-nieces: Dominique Harris, Little Chute; Elise Zuleger, Appleton; Claire Zuleger, Appleton; and Marla Zuleger, Appleton: great-nephews: Odin Bricco, Little Chute; and Maverick White, Sherwood. She is further survived by many dear and generous friends who nurtured and supported her during challenging times.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nancy Carlson (nee Schlimm); and her niece, Marisa Carlson.

Private funeral services will take place at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom. Friends and family are invited to join for a graveside service at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Freedom on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
