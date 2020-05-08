|
|
Mary Ann Skiles
Mary Ann Skiles died on April 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 4, 1942 to Gladys (Hockers) Jacobs and Henry Jacobs in De Pere, Wisconsin. Her Independence Day birth would prove to be both auspicious and appropriate. Mary was, beyond all else, a firecracker: bright, effusive, and unrestrained. She did things her way until the end.
During a time when few women went on to post-secondary education, Mary obtained her Bachelors Degree from St. Norbert College where, according to her classmates, she breezed through her studies with a great—but unassuming—intellect. Mary continued advanced studies in graduate school, obtaining her Masters Degree in education from DePauw University. She went on to teach elementary and secondary school for nearly four decades, nurturing and touching the lives of countless students over the years.
In 1987, Mary wed William C. Skiles, her soul mate, her best friend, and her wingman. The two were consummate adventurers together and shared a love that was absolute and rare.
In addition to her obvious vitality and zest for life, Mary was a gentle soul, with a true love for children, animals, and all nature had to offer. Given enough time, one friend has said, she might have saved the planet all by herself. Mary had a particular affinity for elephants; identifying with their strength and intelligence, their complex social and emotional behavior, and especially their matriarchal leadership. Every year on Mother's Day, Mary sent cards to each of her children, choosing to honor the transcendence of motherhood instead of herself.
Mary is survived by her husband William, her children Jennifer Jerrett and Neal Herbert, David and June Jerrett, and beloved granddaughter Sofia Jerrett. She is also survived by her siblings, Katherine and Brett Everson, Jean and Paul Linzmeyer, Kurt and Terry Jacobs, Peter and Brenda Jacobs, Bonnie Jacobs, and Dorothy Fisher. She was preceded in death by both parents and by her brothers John and Richard Jacobs.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be sent to the family at ryanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to The Nature Conservancy's #SaveElephants program by calling 1 800 628 6860 and providing Mary's name (Mary A. Skiles).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020