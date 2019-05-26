|
Mary Ann Starks
Green Bay - Our cherished and loving mother, Mary Ann (Hovey) Starks, 85, of Green Bay, passed on to eternal peace on May 24th, 2019. She was born February 26, 1934 on the family farm near Eleva, WI. Mary Ann was the seventh of eight children blessed to Robert and Allie (Klevgard) Hovey.
After graduating from Gilmanton High School in 1952, Mary Ann worked for Dolly Madison Dairy in Eau Claire. She married Bernard G. Starks on August 10, 1957 at East Bennett Valley Church in rural Mondovi. The couple resided in Glenwood City and Madison before planting permanent roots in Green Bay, 1966.
Mom was an avid volunteer with the women's group at UWGB. She later worked for 30 years as a parish secretary for Atonement Lutheran Church where she made many life-long friends. Hobbies included gardening, reading and visiting with friends. Nothing made her happier, however, than spending time with her family. She insisted we mention the two brightest moments in her life were adopting two children; a son in 1963 and a daughter in 1965.
Memories of Mom will be fondly cherished by a son, Lee (Laura) Starks; a daughter, Lori (Peter) Linna; grandchildren, Danielle (Oscar) Baca, Max and Henry Starks; Breanna (Thomas) Loveless and Luke Linna. Mary Ann is further remembered by two brothers, Vilas and Robert Hovey; as well as several extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lenore Larson and Ruthie Peterson; brothers, Delaine, Amos, and Dennison Hovey.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church, 2132 Deckner Ave., from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family extends tremendous thanks and appreciation to neighbors Karen, Rob, Gene and Carrie for their immeasurable acts of kindness shown to our mother over the years. Additional thanks to Unity Hospice staff.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019