1/1
Mary Ann Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Thompson

Green Bay - Mary Thompson, 83, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home. She was born May 31, 1937, in New Franken, daughter to the late William and Theresa (LeCloux) Vlies. Mary graduated from Luxemburg High School in 1955, and married John Thompson, October 18, 1958, at Holy Martyrs Church. Mary worked as an Educational Assistant for Green Bay Schools, mainly at Tank Elementary. She was a devout Catholic; going to mass every morning. Mary enjoyed playing cards, flowers, and especially loved spending time with her family.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, John; 3 children: Raymond (Debbie) Thompson, Green Bay; Carol (Greg) Selner, Maribel; and Bill Thompson, Madison; 6 grandchildren: Jenna (Bud), Jacob, Melissa, Breanne, Jason (Lindsey), Danny (Kayla); 2 great-grandchildren, Viola and Jason, Jr.; sister-in-law, Janice Vlies; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings: Earl Vlies, William (Eleanor) Vlies, Lloyd Vlies, Emily (Wally) Bickel, Esther (Loy) LeCloux, and Madaline (Austin) Johnsen.

Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Masks are required) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 710 N. Baird St. (please enter through the east parking lot entrance). Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malcore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved