Mary Ann Thompson
Green Bay - Mary Thompson, 83, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home. She was born May 31, 1937, in New Franken, daughter to the late William and Theresa (LeCloux) Vlies. Mary graduated from Luxemburg High School in 1955, and married John Thompson, October 18, 1958, at Holy Martyrs Church. Mary worked as an Educational Assistant for Green Bay Schools, mainly at Tank Elementary. She was a devout Catholic; going to mass every morning. Mary enjoyed playing cards, flowers, and especially loved spending time with her family.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, John; 3 children: Raymond (Debbie) Thompson, Green Bay; Carol (Greg) Selner, Maribel; and Bill Thompson, Madison; 6 grandchildren: Jenna (Bud), Jacob, Melissa, Breanne, Jason (Lindsey), Danny (Kayla); 2 great-grandchildren, Viola and Jason, Jr.; sister-in-law, Janice Vlies; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings: Earl Vlies, William (Eleanor) Vlies, Lloyd Vlies, Emily (Wally) Bickel, Esther (Loy) LeCloux, and Madaline (Austin) Johnsen.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 710 N. Baird St. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
