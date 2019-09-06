|
|
Mary Ann Wendt
Algoma - Mary Ann Wendt, 83, Algoma, passed away Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. She was born July 9, 1936 in Fish Creek to Walter and Agnes (Resler) Eckert. She was raised on the Horse Shoe Bay Farms and attended Sunny Point School and then Sevastopol High School.
She married Dan Shimek in Jacksonport in 1955 and they moved to Mishicot. She worked as a waitress for a few years, before getting a job at Hamilton Industry where she worked for about 20 years. After her retirement Mary enjoyed taking cruise line vacations, fishing, gardening, the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers, her Friday night outings, going up north and looking for deer on her golf cart, Sunday bowling or roller skating with the family, polka dancing, snowmobiling, camping, decorating the outside and inside of her house for Christmas and she had been considered the neighborhood "mom". She was an honorary member of the Algoma Hunting and Fishing Club where she liked to bartend.
Mary is survived by her daughter Sandy (Scott) Patza, Sturgeon Bay; her four grandchildren Karen (David) Murack, Two Rivers; Melissa (Trevor) Crandall, Denver. CO; Julia (Scott) McLaughlin, Oak Creek; and Dan Shimek; four great grandchildren Cayden, Alivia, Liam and Patrick; two brothers Bill (Patricia) Eckert, Brussels; and Ed (Chris) Eckert, AZ; special friend Richard Piesler, Rio Creek; daughter-in-law Lisa Shimek and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband's Dan, Charles and Harry, son Ed Shimek, one sister and brother-in-law Betty (Armand) Tipler and one brother Wally Eckert.
Family and friends may gather at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rankin, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM with Rev. Dr. Christopher Jackson having a prayer service at 4:30 PM. The visitation will continue on Monday, Sept. 9 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jackson officiating. Burial in the Riverview Cemetery in Kewaunee.
The family wants to thank the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers for all the kindness and care given to Mary and her family, especially to her nurses Megan and Sherry during her stay there.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019