Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration Church
3475 Humboldt Road
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration Church
3475 Humboldt Road
Mary Ann "Snooki" Williquette Obituary
Mary Ann "Snooki" Williquette

Green Bay - Mary Ann (Snooki) Williquette, 77 passed away on Tuesday, April 30. 2019 in Green Bay. Snooki was born on September 28, 1941 in Algoma the daughter of the now late Arthur and Florence (Holtrey) Soucek. She was married to the late Lawrence "Larry" Williquette.

Snooki is survived by children Scott Williquette, Robert Williquette, Julie Kuchta, Terri Patenaude, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, one sister Diane (Pat) Petrungaro and Rick Soucek. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 1 brother David Soucek.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Celebration Church, 3475 Humboldt Road. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Keith Schommer officiating. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been established in her name. The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the members of Heartland Hospice Care for all the loving care and compassion shown to Snooki and her family. To leave a Memory on her tribute page please visit www.hansenfuneralservice.com.

2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the Faith."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019
