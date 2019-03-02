|
Mary Ann Wills
Peshtigo - Mary Ann Wills, 63, of Peshtigo, passed away on February 27, 2019.
Born on April 1, 1955 in Menominee, MI, to the late Edwin E. and Merriam J. (Kuffel) Koronkiewicz. She married Peter R. Wills on May 18th, 1999 in Marinette.
Mary Ann attended U.W. Oshkosh for Nursing and Clerical training. She started her career as Clerk-Treasurer for the Village of Pulaski and then was employed as Peshtigo City Clerk-Treasurer from 1987 to 2014. A member of St. Mary Catholic Church, she was involved in many church activities including St. Mary Women of Faith, just as her mother, Merriam did, and now her daughter and granddaughter do. She took on leadership roles within the group to organize funeral luncheons, create schedules for altar linen cleanings, and her most recent role was coordinating with members of the group to purchase a brand new stove through donations from members of the group and the community. She was a member of WI Municipal Clerks Association, and member of Rotary International Club, which she also served as President for some time. As member of the Women's Club, she also helped prepare the city planters every year, helped organize the Bands at Badger Park, Christmas Stars to the Xavier Catholic School, Spring and Fall Craft Sales, Sunshine person for the Women's Club, and chairman of Peshtigo Beautification Committee. She helped with the organization of the Memorial Day Service and construction of the flag pole at the Henry Drees Community Center. She could not have accomplished all of these things without the help of very dear friends.
Mary Ann was a loving and caring person who transported anyone who needed help getting to church, Dr. appointments or treatments. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially at the cabin with Pete in Norway, MI, at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds helping 4H with horse shows and PEP, and as the "short-order cook" at the annual Koronkiewicz Family camping weekend in Lakewood, WI.
She is survived by her husband, Peter; Her children, Benjamin (Lacey) Rodgers and their children, Lukas, Zakary and Kole of New London; Leonard (special friend Emmy) Rodgers of Peshtigo; Loretta (Bryan) Rich and their children, Chloe and Wesley of Porterfield; Wendy Rodgers and her children, Kyla and Jonathan McMichael of Marinette; her step-children, Katherine (Peter) Hartmann of Oneida; Christopher (Tracy) Wills and their son Raefe of Sparta; Peter A. (Kara) Wills and their children, Megan and Kirsten of Wrightstown;
Mary Ann is also survived by 3 sisters, Rose (Patrick) Schmidt, Jean (Craig) Borths, and Darlene (Peter) Borkovec; And 6 Koronkiewicz brothers, Ronald (Sue), James (Lori), Roland (Vicki), Jack (Joette), Jerry, and David (Denise); Her Godparents - Donald and Arlene Kuffel of Marinette; And many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 4th, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Peshtigo from 3:00 pm until time of Funeral Mass at 6:00 pm with Father Jess Berdol officiating.
Mary Ann will be laid to rest on her birthday, April 1st, 2019 in Riverside Cemetery, Peshtigo. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019