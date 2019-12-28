|
|
Mary Ann Zellner
Montpelier - Mary Ann Zellner, age 85, a resident of the town of Montpelier, entered into eternal rest Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born July 6, 1934 in Grimm's WI to the late Clarence and Mary Kopidlansky Cohen. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Green Bay and completed 7 months of nurses training at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Mary Ann married Gilbert Zellner May 30, 1955 at St. Mary's of the Angel Catholic Church in Green Bay. She worked on the line at Schreiber's Cheese for over 20 years. Mary Ann was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She served as a volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul Society and at Century Ridge Nursing Home where she took part in leading the Rosary for the residents. Mary Ann was an excellent baker. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren, taking many family camping trips through the years. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, attending the home games with her father and brother for many years.
Survivors include her loving husband: Gilbert, her children: Daniel and Suzanne Zellner, of Denmark, Anne and Scott Dettmann, of Luxemburg, Jennifer and Mark McGinley, of De Forest, WI, Patrick and Christine Zellner, of New Franken, 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, two brothers: Ron (Lorraine) Cohen, Richard (Mary Ann) Cohen, one sister: Colleen Wilhelm, all of Canada. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert Zellner, Leonard (Alyce) Zellner, Mary Lou Hendricks, Diane (Tom) Gezella, Eugene (Nancy) Zellner, Alan (Gail) Zellner, Carol Zellner, Mary Ann Zellner, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister: Judith Hernandez, four brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law: Richard Hernandez, Clifford Zellner, Keith Zellner, Wilbert Hendricks, and Bette Zellner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd. with the Reverend Robert Rhyner officiating, and assisted by Deacon Bill Burkel, with burial to follow in the Holy Martyrs of Gorcum Catholic Church Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS A MEMORIAL FUND HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR MARY ANN'S FAVORITE CHARITY THE CATHOLIC RELIEF SERVICE. A very special thank you to those who cared for Mary Ann from Aurora at Home Hospice, and to the many family members and friends who prayed for Mary Ann. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements, 920-755-2212.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019