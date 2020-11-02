Mary Anne (Rukamp) Espe
Green Bay - Mary Anne (Rukamp) Espe, age 83, lifelong resident of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully October 26, 2020 in Maryland where she moved in 2013 to be near her youngest Daughter Molly. Mary Anne was born to Louis and Frances (Terrien) Rukamp on July 14, 1937.
Mary was a Medical Secretary until her retirement in 1992. She was also a lifelong Volunteer in the Community of Green Bay. Mary was an avid swimmer all her life. She caught her swimming bug when her Mom and Dad bought their cottage in Dykesville when she was young. Her love of water carried over into her adult life on the lakes of the north woods and again when Norm and Mary bought their cottage in Dykesville. Mary could be found swimming 6 days a week year-round at the YWCA in Green Bay. She continued to swim her laps everyday in Maryland up until 2 years ago, inspiring everyone at the home.
Mary's greatest joys where her children and her grandkids. She enjoyed knitting and quilting throughout her life and continued knitting scarves and mittens for the needy up until 2 years ago. Mary had a love for Golden Retrievers and could be found out walking them most of her adult life. In later years she loved snuggling with her cats and showing them off.
Mary loved having fun, as she was a self proclaimed tomboy and she loved making everyone smile. She kept her humor to the end.
Mary Anne is survived her children Molly (Richard) Carter Rockville MD, Anthony M. (Dawn) Tebo Lakewood WI, Teri Watt Chanhassen MN and her Step Children Michael (Deborah) Espe Austin TX, Mark (Sherry) Espe Springfield IL, Matthew (Patricia) Espe Akron OH, Marty Espe Fair Oaks CA. She was blessed with 12 Grandkids Samantha, Paul, Alex, Waverly, Matthew, Marisa, Thomas, Jennifer, Justin, Ashley, Cassie and Kylie. She was also blessed with 14 great Grandkids and will be remembered by many Nieces and Nephews.
Mary Anne was preceded in death by her Parents and 3 Brothers Paul, Donald and Daniel Rukamp; also by her Husband Norm who she married in 1986 and her former Husband Michael Tebo the Father of her 3 children.
Services will be held at a later date in the spring/summer of 2021 in Green Bay, WI at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.
A special thank you to the Hansen Family Funeral Home in Green Bay and especially to the wonderful Caregivers of Asbury Methodist Village in Maryland.
Memorial gifts to honor Mary's nine year battle with Lewy Body Dementia may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lisburn, GA. 30047 or https://www.lbda.org/donate/
.
We Love You Mom and Will Miss You Dearly