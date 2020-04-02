|
|
Mary B. Brogan
Mary B. Brogan, age 92, of Allouez, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Chicago, IL to Charles A. and Olivia (Burns) Brizzolara on January 19, 1928. After graduating from St. Mary of the Woods College she worked as a dietician at Hines VA Hospital in Chicago. On May 15, 1954 she married Thomas P. Brogan in River Forest, IL and he preceded her in death on April 18, 1989. Mary was an avid and dedicated volunteer and was active in the Catholic Women's Club, Green Bay Antiquarian Society, Room at the Inn and Resurrection Hilltoppers.
Survivors include her eight sons and daughter: Thomas Brogan, Jr. of Chicago, John (Julie) Brogan of Milwaukee, Richard Brogan of Chicago, James Brogan of Merrill, William Brogan of Green Bay, Mary (Dan) Gillis of Green Bay, Robert (Kate) Brogan of La Grange, IL, Patrick (Noy) Brogan of Milwaukee, Michael (Caroline) Brogan of Chicago; grandchildren: Jason (Amy) Brogan, Maggie Brogan, Connor Brogan, Ryan Brogan, Carra Brogan, Matthew Gillis, Riley Gillis, Mary Kate Brogan, Sheila Brogan, Jack Brogan, Arianna (Bryan) Affatigato, Nellie Mohr, Thavixay Senthavy and Phetmany Senthavy; great-grandchildren: Lucy and Christian; sister Virginia Canning of Park Ridge, IL; cousins Nancy Lorenz and Charles (Audrey) Brizzolara; sister-in-law Patricia Brogan.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends and relatives may join a live stream of the service on Saturday, April 4, at 11:30am on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. A public mass will be celebrated at Resurrection Parish at a later date.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Allouez Sunrise Village and Unity Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be directed to the Thomas Brogan endowment at Literacy Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020