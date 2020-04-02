Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Live Streamed at the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. Brogan


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. Brogan Obituary
Mary B. Brogan

Mary B. Brogan, age 92, of Allouez, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Chicago, IL to Charles A. and Olivia (Burns) Brizzolara on January 19, 1928. After graduating from St. Mary of the Woods College she worked as a dietician at Hines VA Hospital in Chicago. On May 15, 1954 she married Thomas P. Brogan in River Forest, IL and he preceded her in death on April 18, 1989. Mary was an avid and dedicated volunteer and was active in the Catholic Women's Club, Green Bay Antiquarian Society, Room at the Inn and Resurrection Hilltoppers.
Survivors include her eight sons and daughter: Thomas Brogan, Jr. of Chicago, John (Julie) Brogan of Milwaukee, Richard Brogan of Chicago, James Brogan of Merrill, William Brogan of Green Bay, Mary (Dan) Gillis of Green Bay, Robert (Kate) Brogan of La Grange, IL, Patrick (Noy) Brogan of Milwaukee, Michael (Caroline) Brogan of Chicago; grandchildren: Jason (Amy) Brogan, Maggie Brogan, Connor Brogan, Ryan Brogan, Carra Brogan, Matthew Gillis, Riley Gillis, Mary Kate Brogan, Sheila Brogan, Jack Brogan, Arianna (Bryan) Affatigato, Nellie Mohr, Thavixay Senthavy and Phetmany Senthavy; great-grandchildren: Lucy and Christian; sister Virginia Canning of Park Ridge, IL; cousins Nancy Lorenz and Charles (Audrey) Brizzolara; sister-in-law Patricia Brogan.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends and relatives may join a live stream of the service on Saturday, April 4, at 11:30am on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. A public mass will be celebrated at Resurrection Parish at a later date.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Allouez Sunrise Village and Unity Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be directed to the Thomas Brogan endowment at Literacy Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -