Mary Baumeister
Sturgeon Bay - Mary K. Baumeister, age 69, Sturgeon Bay, died on March 20, 2020 at the Meng Residence in De Pere. She was born on November 13, 1950 in Kewaunee to the late Milton and Gladys (Gallenberger) Lazasky.
She attended Holy Rosary School and graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1969. After high school, Mary worked at various jobs throughout the United States. She moved back to Kewaunee and married Gene Baumeister on November 5, 1983 and worked at Kewaunee Bottling and also owned and operated the Port-O-Call restaurant in Kewaunee.
She and Gene built a home in Sturgeon Bay in 1991 and have lived there since. They are members of Corpus Christi Parish in Sturgeon Bay. She hadbeen a Green Bay Packer Golden Girl for several years from High School on and maintained close relationship with many of the other Golden Girls.
Survivors include her husband, Gene; two sisters: Jacqui Webster, Two Rivers; Joanne Lazansky, Kewaunee; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Carol and Peter Vanier, Georgetown, MA; a brother-in-law: William Baumeister, Kewaunee; nieces and nephews: Saina (Ryan) Burtnett, Sturgeon Bay; Marissa (Ryan) Jerabek, Kewaunee; Marcus (Lisa) Kubec, Kewaunee; Michael Kubec; Elliot Webster, Two Rivers; Nina (Scott) Sawyer, Maine; Tim (Sarah) Vanier, San Francisco, CA; Noel Vanier.
Due to the Corona Virus, a private family viewing and service will be held at this time and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church later when permitted and announced at that time. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020