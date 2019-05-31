|
|
Mary Bradley
Green Bay - Mary K. Bradley, 59, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1959 in Green Bay to the late Albin and Catherine (Ebben) Hoes.
Mary enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cooking
She is survived by her children, Joseph Hoes, Amelia Bradley, Ambria Vandeleygraaf and Joshua Vandeleygraaf; her brothers Carl (Jean) Hoes, Richard (Joyce) Hoes, her sister-in-law, Linda Hoes and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Hoes and her nephew Paul Hoes.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:30pm until 4:30pm at Voyageur Park in De Pere. A potluck will be held in the north pavilion near the river, please feel free to bring a dish to pass. Please contact the funeral home with any questions.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.ryanfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 31 to June 1, 2019