Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Troup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Coe Troup

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Coe Troup Obituary
Mary Coe Troup

De Pere - Mary Coe Troup passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 23, 2019. Daughter of Jack and Emmy Wemple, Mary Coe grew up in De Pere and graduated from East De Pere High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. In 1961 she married the love of her life, Charles W. Troup, M.D., and together they raised three children. Locally Coe was an active member of Service League of Green Bay and The Brown County Medical Society Alliance; and she chaired many events for Chuck while he served in leadership roles of the Wisconsin Urological Society and the North Central Section of the American Urological Association (AUA). She also served on numerous committees at Sara Bay Country Club (Sarasota, FL) and River Pines Condominium Association (Bellevue, WI). Coe was a gifted architect and artist who used her creative talents and impeccable good taste in designing, landscaping and decorating all of the family homes in Green Bay and Longboat Key, FL, including building from her own plans a breathtaking home on the Fox River. Most of all, Coe loved to entertain her friends and spend time with her family. She was a devoted wife and mother; and her six grandchildren were a source of continuous joy.

Coe is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 58 years Dr. Charles W. Troup, their children Marcia Troup Beare (Nick) Dallas, Susan Troup Sloan (Casey) Chicago, and David Charles Troup (Callista) Green Bay; and their grandchildren Amanda Beare, Jack Beare, Cameron Sloan, Charlie Troup, Keely Troup, and Emmy Coe Troup. She is also survived by her brother John Wemple (Joey) Naples and sisters-in-law Susan Troup Julavits (Bill) and Mary Ellen Troup Meyer (Ed), as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law and brother-in-law Wilson J. Troup, Jr.

A private family service was held with the assistance of Cotter Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to Unity Hospice (www.unityhospice.org/donate). The Troup Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice (especially Johanna) for their expert care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -