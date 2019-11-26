|
|
Mary Coe Troup
De Pere - Mary Coe Troup passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 23, 2019. Daughter of Jack and Emmy Wemple, Mary Coe grew up in De Pere and graduated from East De Pere High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. In 1961 she married the love of her life, Charles W. Troup, M.D., and together they raised three children. Locally Coe was an active member of Service League of Green Bay and The Brown County Medical Society Alliance; and she chaired many events for Chuck while he served in leadership roles of the Wisconsin Urological Society and the North Central Section of the American Urological Association (AUA). She also served on numerous committees at Sara Bay Country Club (Sarasota, FL) and River Pines Condominium Association (Bellevue, WI). Coe was a gifted architect and artist who used her creative talents and impeccable good taste in designing, landscaping and decorating all of the family homes in Green Bay and Longboat Key, FL, including building from her own plans a breathtaking home on the Fox River. Most of all, Coe loved to entertain her friends and spend time with her family. She was a devoted wife and mother; and her six grandchildren were a source of continuous joy.
Coe is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 58 years Dr. Charles W. Troup, their children Marcia Troup Beare (Nick) Dallas, Susan Troup Sloan (Casey) Chicago, and David Charles Troup (Callista) Green Bay; and their grandchildren Amanda Beare, Jack Beare, Cameron Sloan, Charlie Troup, Keely Troup, and Emmy Coe Troup. She is also survived by her brother John Wemple (Joey) Naples and sisters-in-law Susan Troup Julavits (Bill) and Mary Ellen Troup Meyer (Ed), as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law and brother-in-law Wilson J. Troup, Jr.
A private family service was held with the assistance of Cotter Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to Unity Hospice (www.unityhospice.org/donate). The Troup Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice (especially Johanna) for their expert care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019