Mary Dean Lundquist Obituary
Mary Dean Lundquist

Wilson - Mary Dean Lundquist, age 81, of Wilson, Wisconsin died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral service is Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling local arrangements.

Visitation will also be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls with graveside services following at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
