Green Bay - Mary Denault, 88, of Green Bay, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother went home to our Lord on Saturday September 19, 2020. She was born to the late Dave and Rose Jerome on June 29, 1932 in Olga, North Dakota, Mary was one of eight children. On July 17, 1948 she married our dad, Julius Denault. He preceded her in death in 2007. Together they raised ten children.
Mom was all about family. She loved holidays with all ten kids and their families. Her passions were cooking, baking, and decorating her home. Our dad and mom thoroughly enjoyed camping. They would camp all over the state with their RV. They also got to spend some winters in Arizona. Mom always enjoyed going for car rides to visit her kids and grandkids plus, she was a big "go out to eat" lady. Mary loved her North Dakota families. She would spend hours talking on the phone to them. Mom loved to go to 4 p.m. Mass and always said she felt so relaxed and at peace in church. God has always watched over mom.
Mary is survived by her children Diann (Mark Rytilahti) Denault, Charles Denault, Laural (Jim) Swifka, Arlene Simon, Randy (Lori) Denault, Maryln (Doug) Millar, Phil Denault, Lorna (Randy) Busch, Peggy (John) Bitzen, Cindy (Bob) Detrie, 23 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Lawrence (Rita) Jerome, Lyle (Georgine) Jerome, Leo (Carol) Jerome; sisters Laura Mcloney, Norlene (Rod) Belgarde and Carol Gray plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, two sisters Gloria and May, and sons-in-law Reid Simon and Joe Haegele, one grandson, Rick Ropson.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
