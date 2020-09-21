1/1
Mary Denault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Denault

Green Bay - Mary Denault, 88, of Green Bay, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother went home to our Lord on Saturday September 19, 2020. She was born to the late Dave and Rose Jerome on June 29, 1932 in Olga, North Dakota, Mary was one of eight children. On July 17, 1948 she married our dad, Julius Denault. He preceded her in death in 2007. Together they raised ten children.

Mom was all about family. She loved holidays with all ten kids and their families. Her passions were cooking, baking, and decorating her home. Our dad and mom thoroughly enjoyed camping. They would camp all over the state with their RV. They also got to spend some winters in Arizona. Mom always enjoyed going for car rides to visit her kids and grandkids plus, she was a big "go out to eat" lady. Mary loved her North Dakota families. She would spend hours talking on the phone to them. Mom loved to go to 4 p.m. Mass and always said she felt so relaxed and at peace in church. God has always watched over mom.

Mary is survived by her children Diann (Mark Rytilahti) Denault, Charles Denault, Laural (Jim) Swifka, Arlene Simon, Randy (Lori) Denault, Maryln (Doug) Millar, Phil Denault, Lorna (Randy) Busch, Peggy (John) Bitzen, Cindy (Bob) Detrie, 23 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Lawrence (Rita) Jerome, Lyle (Georgine) Jerome, Leo (Carol) Jerome; sisters Laura Mcloney, Norlene (Rod) Belgarde and Carol Gray plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by, two sisters Gloria and May, and sons-in-law Reid Simon and Joe Haegele, one grandson, Rick Ropson.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with the family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved