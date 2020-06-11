Mary Dessmann
Oconto - Mary Linda Dessmann, 74, Oconto, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 8 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 15, from 10 to 11 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 AM at the church with the Rev. Bob Karuhn officiating. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.