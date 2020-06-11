Mary Dessmann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Dessmann

Oconto - Mary Linda Dessmann, 74, Oconto, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 4 to 8 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 15, from 10 to 11 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Oconto. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 AM at the church with the Rev. Bob Karuhn officiating. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved