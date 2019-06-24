|
|
Mary Domnick
Crivitz - Mary Agnes Domnick age 80, Town of Lake resident passed away peacefully with her Loving Husband by her side. She was born March 22, 1939, in Daggett, MI., to the late August and Agnes (Corey) Bayee. She married Jerry Domnick August 22, 1959, at St.Mary's Church, which is now a McDonalds in Menominee MI. The couple resided in Green Bay where she was employed by Humana Insurance Company for 20 years and after retirement moving to the Town of Lake. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Mary also enjoyed Knitting tiny hats and blankets for the new-borns at St. Mary's Hospital and would rather watch than Brewers the Big Bang Theory. In her spare time she went to the occasional Casino. Surviving are her husband Jerry, 3 sons Jeff (Erika) Domnick and Steve Domnick and Craig (Jessica) Domnick also 5 grandchildren Jenny (Ted), Megan, Haley (Cha), Hannah (Mark), and Hunter and 2.5 great grandchildren Josephine and Paisley and one on the way. One brother Harold Bayee "Kut" (Tory) Family will greet relatives and friends at St. Mary's Church Crivitz June 25 from 10 a.m until time of Funeral at 12 p.m. Rev. Frederick Sserugga officiating. In Lieu of flowers a donation to Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2019