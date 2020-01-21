|
Mary E. Nienhaus
De Pere - Mary E. Nienhaus, 73, passed away on Sunday January 19, 2020 with family present.
She was born on March 9, 1946 in Wrightstown, WI to Elmer and Myrtle (Hansen) Geyso.
Mary graduated from Wrightstown High School, Class of 1964, and attended the Wisconsin College of Cosmetology.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren; talking on the phone, reading, occasional trips up North and camping. She never passed up the opportunity to dine out.
She is survived by her son, Marc (Kelli) Nienhaus; grandchildren Wyatt Nienhaus, Nash Nienhaus, Karissa (Tyler) Peltier, Taylor (Cody Gilbert) Tice, David Tice III; great-granddaughter Thea Peltier; brother Doug (Donna) Geyso, two sisters-in-law, Judy Geyso Eiting and Lois Geyso; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Geyso, Robert Geyso, William Geyso; sisters, Ruth Anderson, Marlene (Howard) South; niece, Kelly South; sister-in-law, Karen Geyso; brother-in-law, John Anderson; grandson Kasey Herrmann; and special friend Ron Heidemann.
Friends and family may visit at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere after 2:00PM Thursday, January 23, 2020, until time of service at 4:00PM. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name are appreciated to the University of Wisconsin Transplant Program.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation for the exceptional care and compassion Mary received from the University of Wisconsin Hospital, Clinics, and TLC doctors and staff.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020