Mary E (Lemerond) Vandenack
De Pere - Mary E. (Lemerond) Vandenack, 89, died at home unexpectedly Sunday, August 16, 2020. The daughter of Henry and Elizabeth (Bitters) Lemerond was born in Green Bay on March 25, 1931. She married Russell L. Vandenack on August 11, 1956.
Mary worked at American Laundry for 35 years, Al's Hamburgers for 13½ years, and the Blackstone Restaurant for 12½ years, finally retiring in 1994.
Mrs. Vandenack was a member of the Eagles Club in Green Bay from 1970 to 2000 and the Chilton Eagles Club from 2001 to present day. She held many prestigious offices, the dearest to her heart being Cancer Chairperson for 28 years, donating monies made to Dr. Saphner and the St. Vincent Oncology Unit.
Survivors include on sister, Carol Nys; nieces, Vicki (Jerry) Schuessler and Nancy (Jeff) Baumann; nephews, Christopher (Kami) Nys, Kevin (Lori) Nys, Joey (Sharon) Lemerond, Jim (Terri) Lemerond, Mark (Jolene) Lemerond, Brian (Elizabeth) Lemerond, Shawn (Lisa) Lemerond, Brian (Melissa) Lemerond, Tom Erspamer and Sam Lemerond; many great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-nephew and one great-great-niece.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Vandenack; her parents, Henry and Elizabeth Lemerond; brother, Joseph (Judy) Lemerond; brother-in-law, William Nys; her husband's siblings, Clarence (Evelyn) Vandenack and Cyril (Serena) Vandenack; and a nephew, Scott Nys.
Family and friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 20. The Eagles Service will be held at 7 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Family of Mary Vandenack and they will be forwarded on.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mary's name.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Caraton Commons and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care received up until her final day.