1/1
Mary E. (Lemerond) Vandenack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E (Lemerond) Vandenack

De Pere - Mary E. (Lemerond) Vandenack, 89, died at home unexpectedly Sunday, August 16, 2020. The daughter of Henry and Elizabeth (Bitters) Lemerond was born in Green Bay on March 25, 1931. She married Russell L. Vandenack on August 11, 1956.

Mary worked at American Laundry for 35 years, Al's Hamburgers for 13½ years, and the Blackstone Restaurant for 12½ years, finally retiring in 1994.

Mrs. Vandenack was a member of the Eagles Club in Green Bay from 1970 to 2000 and the Chilton Eagles Club from 2001 to present day. She held many prestigious offices, the dearest to her heart being Cancer Chairperson for 28 years, donating monies made to Dr. Saphner and the St. Vincent Oncology Unit.

Survivors include on sister, Carol Nys; nieces, Vicki (Jerry) Schuessler and Nancy (Jeff) Baumann; nephews, Christopher (Kami) Nys, Kevin (Lori) Nys, Joey (Sharon) Lemerond, Jim (Terri) Lemerond, Mark (Jolene) Lemerond, Brian (Elizabeth) Lemerond, Shawn (Lisa) Lemerond, Brian (Melissa) Lemerond, Tom Erspamer and Sam Lemerond; many great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-nephew and one great-great-niece.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Vandenack; her parents, Henry and Elizabeth Lemerond; brother, Joseph (Judy) Lemerond; brother-in-law, William Nys; her husband's siblings, Clarence (Evelyn) Vandenack and Cyril (Serena) Vandenack; and a nephew, Scott Nys.

Family and friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 20. The Eagles Service will be held at 7 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Family of Mary Vandenack and they will be forwarded on.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mary's name.

A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Caraton Commons and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care received up until her final day.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved