Mary (Clark) Eklund

Mary (Clark) Eklund Obituary
Mary died in her home in Danville, CA on 12 Oct 2019 from cancer. She was born 20 Feb 1963 in Green Bay, WI to the (late) Raphael & JoAnne Clark---the 4th of 10 children. Mary graduated from Pulaski High School in 1981. She married Kevin in 1991. Mary was a RN working as a hospice nurse for 30 yr. in CA. Mary & Kevin have x2 daughters-- Nicole (Addison) Gray-Coen & Lindsley. She is survived by her mother, siblings, numerous family members & friends. Mary was preceded in death by her dad, Raphael, her sister Tracy, & brothers Casmir & Jacob. Mary chose to be cremated. There will be a memorial in CA, 09 Nov 2019.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
