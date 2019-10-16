|
|
Mary died in her home in Danville, CA on 12 Oct 2019 from cancer. She was born 20 Feb 1963 in Green Bay, WI to the (late) Raphael & JoAnne Clark---the 4th of 10 children. Mary graduated from Pulaski High School in 1981. She married Kevin in 1991. Mary was a RN working as a hospice nurse for 30 yr. in CA. Mary & Kevin have x2 daughters-- Nicole (Addison) Gray-Coen & Lindsley. She is survived by her mother, siblings, numerous family members & friends. Mary was preceded in death by her dad, Raphael, her sister Tracy, & brothers Casmir & Jacob. Mary chose to be cremated. There will be a memorial in CA, 09 Nov 2019.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019