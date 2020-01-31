|
|
Sister Mary Ellen Lowney
Green Bay - Sister Mary Ellen Lowney (Frances Mary Bridget Lowney), 3110 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, WI., died on January 30. She was born in the Town of Bear Creek, Waupaca County on April 23, 1922, the only daughter of Will and Helen Nolan Lowney. She was a member of St. Mary Parish, Bear Creek. Sr. Mary Ellen was received as a Sister of St. Francis of the Holy Cross on August 9, 1939. She celebrated her 80th anniversary in August 2019.
Sr. Mary Ellen carried out the mission of the Church, serving God as teacher in Institute; as principal and teacher in Mishicot; as Religious Education Coordinator in Combined Locks; as a staff member at the House of Prayer at the Chapel in Champion; and in service to the Community as Novice Directress, Community Leader, and Development Director - sixty years of service.
Sr. Mary Ellen considered her greatest gift from God to be her gift of faith in the Blessed Trinity. Her special joy was giving gratitude to God and to the Church, to her Religious Community, to her family (her wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews), to her special sister-in-law Rosemary, and to her many friends. Sr. Mary Ellen will be remembered for her laughter and love of celebrations and Community parties for any occasion.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Bill and Leonard, and her sister-in-law Lorraine Lowney, as well as three nephews, Mike, Brian, and Tom Lowney.
Sr. Mary Ellen is survived by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross and Associates; her sister-in-law Rosemary Lowney, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and her many friends.
Friends and family may gather for the Reception of the Body at the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross, 3110 Nicolet Drive on Sunday, February 2, at 4:00pm. Visitation will take place until the Vigil Prayer Service at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue at Holy Cross Church on Monday, February 3 at 9:00am. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30am followed by a Burial Service at the cemetery. To leave an online condolence for Sister Mary Ellen, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The Sisters of St. Francis and family of Sr. Mary Ellen thank the staff at St. Francis Convent, Bornemann's Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for the care given to Sr. Mary Ellen.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020