Sister Mary Ellen Lowney
Green Bay - Sister Mary Ellen Lowney (Frances Mary Bridget Lowney), 3110 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, WI., died on January 30. She was born in the Town of Bear Creek, Waupaca County on April 23, 1922, the only daughter of Will and Helen Nolan Lowney. She was a member of St. Mary Parish, Bear Creek. Sr. Mary Ellen was received as a Sister of St. Francis of the Holy Cross on August 9, 1939. She celebrated her 80th anniversary in August 2019.
Friends and family may gather for the Reception of the Body at the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross, 3110 Nicolet Drive on Sunday, February 2, at 4:00pm. Visitation will take place until the Vigil Prayer Service at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue at Holy Cross Church on Monday, February 3 at 9:00am. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30am followed by a Burial Service at the cemetery. To leave an online condolence for Sister Mary Ellen, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020