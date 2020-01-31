Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross
3110 Nicolet Drive
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:30 PM
the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross
3110 Nicolet Drive
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lowney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Ellen Lowney


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Sister Mary Ellen Lowney Obituary
Sister Mary Ellen Lowney

Green Bay - Sister Mary Ellen Lowney (Frances Mary Bridget Lowney), 3110 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, WI., died on January 30. She was born in the Town of Bear Creek, Waupaca County on April 23, 1922, the only daughter of Will and Helen Nolan Lowney. She was a member of St. Mary Parish, Bear Creek. Sr. Mary Ellen was received as a Sister of St. Francis of the Holy Cross on August 9, 1939. She celebrated her 80th anniversary in August 2019.

Friends and family may gather for the Reception of the Body at the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross, 3110 Nicolet Drive on Sunday, February 2, at 4:00pm. Visitation will take place until the Vigil Prayer Service at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue at Holy Cross Church on Monday, February 3 at 9:00am. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30am followed by a Burial Service at the cemetery. To leave an online condolence for Sister Mary Ellen, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now