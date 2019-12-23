|
Mary Ellen Preslaski
Pulaski - Mary Ellen Preslaski, 82, Green Bay and formerly of Pulaski, died peacefully Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at a Green Bay nursing home.
The daughter of Edward and Mary (Krysiak) Preslaski was born November 23, 1937, in the Town of Pittsfield. Mary Ellen retired from her career with the U.S. American Embassy after 25 years of service. She came back to Pulaski after retirement, and cared for her mother for several years.
Survivors include a sister, Connie Mueller, Howard; a brother, Robert Preslaski, Milwaukee; a brother-in-law, Bill Riopelle, Marinette; three nephews and one niece: Jeff (Brenda) Riopelle, Porterfield, Gary (Stephanie) Riopelle, South Carolina, Todd (Sue) Riopelle, Marinette, and Dawn Noel, Oshkosh; other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a sister: Delores Riopelle; and a brother-in-law: Dennis Mueller.
Friends are invited to gather with the family on Saturday, December 28th from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Marnocha Funeral Home in Pulaski. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019