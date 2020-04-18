|
Mary Ellen (Drossart) Raether
New Holstein - Mary Ellen (Drossart)Raether age 84 of New Holstein, Wi went to live with Jesus on April 18, 2020. She was born November 17, 1935 in Casco, WI; Daughter of the Late Raymond J. Drossart and Mary K (Ourednik) Drossart.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Charles V. Raether; her sister, Karen Heim (late Robert Heim); daughters, Jane (David) Teske, and Suzanne (Ronald) Balint; sons, Dr. Jon (Ranee) Raether, and Dr. Peter (Cassie) Raether; Crazy grandmother of Paul and Tony Halverson, Steven Balint, Peter Misurell, Jacob and Jessica Raether, Ella, Claire, Jack and Carly Raether. She is further survived by many dear friends whom she cherished.
She was preceded in death by her sister Bette (Oscar) Johnson.
Mary Ellen grew up in Casco and went on to obtain her nursing degree from Marquette University. On November 30, 1957, she married Charles Raether and they moved to New Holstein where Mary Ellen worked at the Homestead as the head nurse, which she was most proud of. She went on to become a travel agent which she was really good at and had to learn to use the computer which she thought would kill her but it didn't.
She was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and had a real knack for helping other people and made many peoples lives better as they were leaving this world. She loved raising her kids and will leave her grandchildren with a lot of laughs; remembering the funny things she would tell them (Thank You Jesus probably the most) and not to mention her annoying singing. Mary Ellen loved to golf, play cards and really enjoyed her "Libations" while visiting with her friends; especially Mary Grace.
The family would like to thank Caring Hands in New Holstein for their love and care of our mom. They did everything to keep her comfortable and were with her when she took her last breath. We appreciate your patience with her as she declined and made your jobs so much harder. Always remember what you do is a gift that not everyone can do, you are invaluable! Thank you also to Calumet County Home Health Care and Hospice who stepped in at the end to make sure she had additional care and comfort.
Due to current health restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced.
In Lieu of Flowers, please send memorial donations for Caring Hands to the family in care of PO Box 217 New Holstein, Wisconsin 53061.
AND REMEMBER RANDOM ACTIONS OF KINDNESS IN HER HONOR ARE FREE!
The Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein is assisting the family (920) 898-4300 www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020