Mary Grace Meikle



Green Bay - Mary Grace Meikle, 84, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Angels Assisted Living Community in Green Bay. She was born in Berwyn, Illinois on December 26, 1936. Mary is survived by one brother, Don from Connecticut and three nieces.



Mary graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton with an advanced degree in English and Education. She taught at West High in Green Bay, retiring in 1990. Many students and colleagues remember her for her quick wit and extensive knowledge. Several shared that she was the most outstanding instructor they ever had.



Mary was a long-time faithful member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Green Bay, where she sang in the choir and served as lector and communion assistant. Mary was a proud member of MENSA International.



She enjoyed travels to Europe, especially to the village of Rodersdorf in Switzerland, home to the Gujer family who were like extended family to her. Their long friendship and relationship meant a great deal to her. Mary was very proud of her Irish heritage.



Due to COVID-19 a private funeral service was held earlier. Her ashes have been placed in Grace Lutheran Church's Memorial Garden in Green Bay.



Special thanks to Pastor Gail Sowell for friendship and assistance over the years and also to Carol and Denise.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store