Mary Hockers
De Pere - Mary M. Hockers, 87, De Pere, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 23, 2019. She was born December 24, 1931 to the late Leonard and Martha (Strenn) Martin. On June 2, 1956 she married E. Walter "Wally" Hockers in Greenleaf.
Mary and Wally farmed in the Town of Hobart for many years. In 1988 she went to work for Menards, taking a leave to care for Wally during his illness, then returning and working there until recently. Mary was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, De Pere. She enjoyed gardening, and tending to her flowers, but above all it was time with her family that meant the most to her.
Mary is survived by her children; Patricia Hockers, and Paul Hockers, her grandsons; Pierce and Eric, as well as Marla Cooper and her son Christopher. Her sister; Dorothy Pamperin, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Walter in 2000, her parents, and her siblings; Martin (Eileen) Martin, Leon (Muriel) Martin, Norbert (Kate) Martin, Elmer (Edna) Martin, Bonnie (Pat) O'Malley, Florence (Ray) Gooding, and brother in law Charlie Pamperin.
Friends may call at St. Francis Catholic Church 220 S. Michigan St. De Pere after 9:00AM Thursday June 27, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM with Fr. Richard Getchel officiating. Burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2019