Mary J. Lemirande


1948 - 2019
Mary J. Lemirande Obituary
Mary J. Lemirande

Green Bay - Mary Joan (Stiller) Lemirande, 71, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 surrounded by her family at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born June 5, 1948 to Milan and Grace (Bramschreiber) Stiller of Little Suamico, Wisconsin. Growing up, Mary was a baton twirler and an athlete in the era before organized girls' sports. She graduated with the class of 1966 from Oconto Falls High School, where she was active in many activities and was drum majorette. Mary was one of the original Green Bay Packer Golden Girls, baton twirlers and cheerleaders in the 1960s.

She is survived by her daughter, Lanette (Matt) Land and son Tyler (Kim) Lemirande and grandchildren Jarrod and Makana Land and Abby and Bailey Lemirande, all of Estes Park, Colorado; sisters Pat (Tom) Trudell, Oconto Falls; Terri (Les) Kostrova, Crivitz; Gail (Bill) VandeCastle, Green Bay and brother Mike (Kim) Stiller, Suamico; and uncles Walter "Sonny" (Marilyn) Bramschreiber of Little Suamico and Tom (Carol) Bramschreiber of Bangor, Wisconsin, and special friend, Don Stackhouser of Green Bay. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her friends at Meadows North Apartments in Green Bay.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her aunt and uncle, Lucille and Harold Marks and uncle, Donald Stiller all of Little Suamico, and in-laws, Lucille and Vincent Lemirande of Lena .

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00 Am to 11:00 Am at St. Pius Catholic Church in Little Suamico. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery, Little Suamico.

Family is being assisted by Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel in Green Bay. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Green Bay Campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 3 to July 5, 2019
