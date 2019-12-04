|
|
Mary J. Lohrey
Algoma - Mary J. Lohrey, 78, Algoma, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit with her family at her side. She was born May 9, 1941 in Kewaunee to Joseph and Ida (Haberlie) Rohr Jr. She was a graduate of the Kewaunee High School.
Mary married Richard Lohrey in Kewaunee on April 25, 1964. She worked at Olsonite for 23 years. She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, crocheting and the time she spent at their cabin up north.
Mary is survived by her three sons and two daughters-in-law Kevin (Narissa) Lohrey, Algoma; Greg Lohrey, Green Bay; and Scott (Candy) Lohrey, Brussels; one grandson Ryker; two brothers Charlie Rohr, Kewaunee and Robert (Carol) Rohr,Green Bay; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, daughter-in-law Susan Lohrey, one brother Alan Rohr and sister-in-law Jane Rohr.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:30 AM with Gloria Butler officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery.
There will be a celebration after the services at the Algoma Hunting and Fishing Club.
The family wants to give a special thank you to the staff at the Algoma Long Term Care for all the kindness and care given to Mary during her stay there.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Mary's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019