Mary J. Soik
Mary J. Soik, passed away peacefully March 1, 2020 in Springfield, OR with her loving daughter Diane at her side.
Born March 17th, 1924 in Rosiere, WI, to Edward and Helen LaLuzerne, Mary was the third oldest of 10 children. Mary graduated from East High School in Green Bay and soon after worked as a secretary at the Sturgeon Bay Shipyards. In 1946, after WWII, Mary moved back to Green Bay and worked at Standard Oil Company. It was there that she met her future husband, George F. Soik, on a blind date. They were married in 1948. The Lord blessed their marriage with 7 daughters Cheryl Wedler (David) of Antigo, WI, Suzanne Roden (Brent) of Chico, CA, Joan Opheikens (Ric) of Ogden, UT, Diane Soik (Charlie Burnham) of Springfield, OR, Cindy Bethea (Mike) of Lancaster, SC, Carolyn McNamara (Dennis) of Custer, WI, and Jessica Soik (Shane Fairfield) of Seymour, WI.
A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Mary was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She was also an accomplished seamstress and sewed clothes for her daughters when they were younger. For entertainment, twice monthly for thirty years, Mary enjoyed playing bridge where she established life-long friendships. Mary was fond of cross country skiing especially on fresh fallen snow in the peaceful woods. Later in life, since her daughters settled all over the US, Mary loved to visit them and their families for extended periods of time. She especially enjoyed the time she got to spend with her 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Mary also had a special bond with her dear sister Audrey, her husband Don Blahnik and their two daughters Mary Blahnik (Rene van den Akker) and Jenny Blahnik (Eric Hohenwalter).
Anyone who knew Mary, knew how she and George were committed to their Catholic faith. They were involved with the Cursillo and Charismatic movement in the 1970's along with the Prayer Group at St. Agnes Church in Green Bay. They went on to become active members of the People of Praise Community in Appleton. After George passed away, the People of Praise Community were a source of support and friendship. Mary loved singing, praying, and sharing with the Community members. Mary participated for 30 years in various groups at St. Elizabeth Seton in Green Bay including Eucharistic Minister, Ministry to the Shut-ins, and Befriender Ministry where she used her gifts of listening, gentleness, and compassion to all those in need. Mary also thoroughly enjoyed her 15 years of Bible Study with Sr. MaDonna.
Mary loved her family, so it was only natural that she took in and cared for her mother in her later years till her mother's death, a journey she shared with her sister Audrey. Mary enjoyed keeping in regular contact with her siblings, especially the card games and luncheons with them. Mary is survived by her sister, Marsha Piontek, who she loved conversing with on the phone.
Mary, is now able to join her departed loved ones, parents Edward and Helen LaLuzerne, husband George F. Soik, eldest daughter Cheryl Wedler, twin infant grandchildren Elizabeth and Isaac McNamara, and siblings Marie Hamernik, Lorraine Saindon, LaVerne LaLuzerne, Irv LaLuzerne, Arnold LaLuzerne, Andrew LaLuzerne, Audrey Blahnik and David LaLuzerne in God's eternal paradise.
The family is especially grateful to Mary's daughters Joan and her husband Ric, Diane and her husband Charlie for the loving care they provided at the end of her life.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 3rd, from 4:00 to 7:00pm with a prayer service at 6:30 Blaney Funeral Home. At St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, visitation will be held on Saturday, April 4th, at 10:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Lunch will follow the Mass at Church.
Entombment will be at the Nicolet Memorial Gardens on Monday April 6th, 2020.
Donations in memory of Mary Soik may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation PKD. Checks can be mailed to: PKD Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131. Online tribute donations can be made at pkdcure.org/tribute-donation.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020