Mary Jane Hock
1939 - 2020
Mary Jane Hock

Manitowoc - Mary Jane Hock, age 80, a resident of Manitowoc and formerly a longtime resident of Branch, entered eternal life on Friday evening, August 28, 2020 at her son's residence in Norwalk.

Mary was born on October 16, 1939 in West DePere. She was the daughter of the late Godfrey Henry and Louise Sausen Hendricks. Mary attended West DePere High School. She had been employed as a custodian at Branch River Country Club and Service Master of Manitowoc. On November 10, 1962 she married Donald R. Hock at St. Boniface Catholic Church in West DePere. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2012. Mary was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and previously a longtime member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Whitelaw.

She is survived by three sons, Kevin (Melanie) Hock, Norwalk, Mark Hock (Dawn Schulte) Bolivia, NC, and Marvin (Tina) Hock, Manitowoc; 11 grandchildren, brothers and sisters, John Hendricks, Bob (Donna) Hendricks, Mary Anne Kanugh, Betty (Donny) Pruse, Tom Hendricks, all of Green Bay, and Gary Hendricks, Sun Prairie; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Godfrey Henry and Louise Hendricks, husband, Donald Hock, one sister, Rose, and two brothers, Edward and Jim Hendricks.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Ben Anderson. Burial will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Oneida. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Grand on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
