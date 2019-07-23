|
Mary Jane Leitermann
Kimberly - After a long and full life, Mary J. Leitermann, age 96, passed away on July 21, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1923, the fifth child of Daniel and Mary (Zettle) Holloway of Green Bay. On November 15, 1943, Mary married Norman C. Leitermann at St. Matthews Catholic Church, Green Bay.
Mary never lost her love of visiting new places, which started when she was 18, with a cross country trip to California. When their children were older, Norman and Mary traveled extensively across the United States and Canada. In their later years, they traveled often to Europe. Mary was 82 on their last trip to France, Germany and England. She was 94 when she traveled to Jamaica and Philadelphia for grandchildren's weddings.
In addition to her well-known love of card playing, reading, knitting and crocheting; she also enjoyed square dancing, volleyball and bowling. Mary provided a warm and welcome home for family, friends and the Papermaker Players.
Parenting and raising children were a very large part of Mary's life. Mary and Norman were active volunteers in the community and cared for 73 foster children (Outagamie County Dept. of Social Services) and were "grandma and grandpa" to many area children (Wisconsin Dept. of Health and Social Services). Together they delivered Meals on Wheels and worked in food services for the Emergency Shelter of the Fox Cities. Mary donated many hand knit baby caps to the local hospitals for newborns, provided mittens for mitten trees at local schools and did fundraising for the foster care service organization.
Mary and Norman became members of Holy Name Parish, now Holy Spirit, in 1952 when they moved to Kimberly. She was also a member of Holy Name Christian Mothers.
Mary is survived by her eight children: Karen (Tom) Nault; N Patrick (Barbara) Leitermann, Gregory (Gail) Leitermann, Paul (Mary) Leitermann, Barbara (Tom) Carpenter, Beth Leitermann, Gene (Cari) Leitermann, and Steven (Nicole) Leitermann; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Helen Leitermann, Dorothy Holloway and Joan Holloway; brother-in-law, Gus Ballas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; one sister; seven brothers; grandchildren: Alex Leitermann and Toni Leitermann; great grandson, Edmund Ackart.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna, from 5:00 p.m. until a memory sharing at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday morning at Holy Spirt Parish - Holy Name Church, 620 E. Kimberly Ave., from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Mary's name with the and the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity in Manitowoc. Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Leitermann family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Rennes Health and Rehab Center and ThedaCare Hospice for the kind and thoughtful care of our mother.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 23 to July 25, 2019